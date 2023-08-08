Trump Mocks Megan Rapinoe, Blames Biden For Historic US Women's Soccer Team World Cup Elimination: 'Going To Hell'

Donald Trump taunted the U.S. Women’s Soccer Team’s World Cup defeat and attributed it to President Joe Biden, Politico reports.

The top-ranked U.S. team suffered a loss to Sweden on Sunday during the round of 16, marking their earliest exit from the Women’s World Cup. Trump, the former president and leading candidate for the 2024 Republican nomination, expressed on his social media platform that the loss was “fully emblematic of what is happening to the our once great Nation under Crooked Joe Biden.”

"Many of our players were openly hostile to America – No other country behaved in such a manner, or even close. WOKE EQUALS FAILURE. Nice shot Megan, the USA is going to Hell!!! MAGA," he wrote.

This isn’t the first instance of Trump clashing with the U.S. women’s soccer team. In 2019, during his presidency, the team won the Women’s World Cup. Trump had a public disagreement with star player Megan Rapinoe, who had previously stated she wouldn’t attend a White House visit if her team emerged victorious.

Image via Shutterstock

