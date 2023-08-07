Former Georgia Lieutenant Governor Geoff Duncan on Monday criticized Donald Trump‘s recent communications, describing them as “erratic” and “unmoored from truth.”

What Happened: During an interview on CNN, Duncan expressed his concerns about Trump’s recent statements, especially in light of the former president’s ongoing legal battles, The Hill reported.

"Well, I think everything's on the table for that team, right? Everything. He's very unpredictable," Duncan said as the host mentioned that Trump’s legal team had argued against a protective order that would limit Trump’s comments regarding his Jan. 6 criminal case.

Duncan, who served as Georgia’s lieutenant governor from 2019 to 2023, also drew parallels between Trump’s recent comments and the events leading up to the Capitol attack.

“We’ve seen this play out, even the communications that we’ve seen in the last 48 to 72 hours that he has put out on social media just seem erratic and unmoored from truth,” he added.

"It's very concerning," Duncan said, adding, "unfortunately, there's similar hallmarks I'm watching play out in the last few days, that really bring me back to a terrible place and that was the lead up to January 6, where it's just a continued deluge of misinformation, and a feverish pitch through 10-second sound bites and short little social media posts."

Why It Matters: Trump was indicted last Tuesday by a Washington, D.C., grand jury on charges related to his attempts to overturn the 2020 election results. The indictment accuses Trump of leading a conspiracy to defraud the U.S. and playing a pivotal role in trying to block the certification of votes on Jan. 6.

Judge Tanya Chutkan had recently instructed Trump’s attorneys to address Special Counsel Jack Smith‘s request for a strict protective order by Monday. This order would prevent Trump from discussing case evidence publicly.

Meanwhile, Duncan also revealed that he had received a subpoena to testify before a grand jury investigating Trump and his allies’ efforts to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia.

