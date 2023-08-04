Donald Trump's Threatening Response To Legal Challenges: 'If You Go After Me, I'm Coming After You!'

Following his arraignment on charges related to his attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results, former President Donald Trump has struck a threatening tone, targeting authorities.

What Happened: Trump faced new charges in a separate case in South Florida on Friday. He pleaded not guilty to a 40-count superseding indictment, which alleges that he conspired with co-defendant Walt Nauta and Mar-a-Lago worker Carlos De Oliveira to delete club footage to prevent it from reaching a grand jury.

Despite the potential legal implications, Trump has shown no signs of backing down.

In response to these developments, Trump posted an all-caps message on Truth Social, stating, “If you go after me, I'm coming after you!”

Why It Matters: The former president is currently surrounded by various legal troubles and has been indicted thrice on federal charges in the past six months. On Thursday, he pleaded not guilty to four charges — conspiracy to defraud the U.S., conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding, and conspiracy against rights.

This came after Trump was warned not to threaten or retaliate against anyone connected to his case. Magistrate Judge Moxila A. Upadhyaya, who oversaw Trump's federal court hearing in Washington, D.C., warned him to behave himself while he awaits trial.

Trump’s disregard for the court’s warning and his attorney’s statements could potentially affect his defense.

