How Big Is Elon Musk's New Tesla Cybertruck? New Photo Next To Rivian R1T Reveals

A rare sighting of a Tesla TSLA Cybertruck next to Rivian RIVN R1T offers size insights, Electrek reports.

A recent picture of the Cybertruck parked beside a Rivian R1T gives a new perspective on its size. The photo from Cybertruck Owners Club, makes the R1T appear larger due to camera angles. The width of the R1T, confirmed by Rivian to be 6.5 feet, does seem broader than the Cybertruck.

As the first Cybertruck deliveries approach, Tesla has yet to release its finalized specifications. Most details from its 2019 unveiling are believed to be outdated due to the vehicle’s evolution over the past four years.

Elon Musk’s Tesla has been tight-lipped about the Cybertruck’s specifics but did hint that it would be "the first sub-19 ft pickup truck with four doors and a bed over six feet." The Cybertruck’s bed is reportedly 6 feet long, contrasting with the R1T’s 4.5-foot bed.

Tesla Cybertruck. Image Via Shutterstock

