Leaked TikTok Video Reveals More Details Into Elon Musk's Tesla Cybertruck Frunk

In a recently leaked video from Tesla TSLA Gigafactory Texas, more details emerge about Elon Musk’s new Cybertruck’s front trunk, or ‘frunk’, Electrek reports.

The frunk, although smaller than anticipated, is a valuable addition to electric pickup trucks, providing an enclosed, clean storage space. Earlier this year, a glimpse of the Cybertruck’s open hood sparked speculation of a large frunk. However, recent sightings of the production version hinted at a smaller frunk.

A new TikTok video, seemingly leaked from inside the Gigafactory, confirmed these suspicions. The frunk, partially lined and missing some trims, appears large enough to accommodate a couple of carry-on suitcases or a substantial grocery haul.

With Cybertruck deliveries expected to commence by next month’s end, more information, including specs and pricing, should be released at the delivery event.

Image by Mike Mareen on Shutterstock

