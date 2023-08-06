Meta's AudioCraft, Apple's Investment, Cortana's Demise And More: AI Round-Up This Week

This week in the world of Artificial Intelligence (AI), we saw a range of intriguing developments. Microsoft’s investment in OpenAI led to the demise of Cortana, while Meta Platforms Inc. META unveiled a new AI tool that transforms text into music. Google’s Assistant received a supercharged AI upgrade, and Tim Cook revealed that Apple has been working on ChatGPT-like AI tech for years. Lastly, Elon Musk‘s X.ai took over AI.com, marking a new chapter in the battle with OpenAI and the AI industry.

Cortana Falls to ChatGPT

Microsoft’s $10 billion investment in OpenAI and the success of ChatGPT claimed its first casualty – Cortana. Microsoft Corp. MSFT is rolling out an update for the Cortana app on Windows 11 to essentially kill it, as the company instead pivots to Bing Chat, powered by OpenAI’s ChatGPT. Read the full article here.

Meta’s New AI Tool Transforms Text into Music

Meta Platforms unveiled its latest AI innovation, AudioCraft, a tool that enables users to generate high-quality audio and music simply from text prompts. The company is open-sourcing MusicGen, AudioGen, and EnCodec, enabling researchers and practitioners to explore their own datasets and models. Read the full article here.

Google’s Assistant Gets a Supercharged AI Upgrade

Dozens of jobs at Google are at risk due to AI. One of the company’s most-used services, Google Assistant, is now getting a dose of artificial intelligence as it looks to stay competitive in a fast-changing world. Read the full article here.

Apple’s Long-Term Investment in ChatGPT-Like AI Tech

During the quarterly earnings call, Apple Inc.'s AAPL CEO, Tim Cook, disclosed Cupertino's long-term research and development on ChatGPT-like artificial intelligence technology. Cook emphasized the integral role of AI and machine learning in Apple's product ecosystem. Read the full article here.

Musk’s X.ai Takes Over AI.com

A battle in the artificial intelligence space could be brewing with Elon Musk working on his own AI company, X.ai. The AI.com website now redirects to X.ai, the AI company launched by Musk. This move marks a new chapter in the battle with OpenAI and the AI industry. Read the full article here.

