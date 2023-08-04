Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla Inc. TSLA, took to Twitter, now rebranded as “X,” to acknowledge a 2023 Model Y owner’s feedback on the improved suspension system, sparking excitement among enthusiasts about the latest upgrades that set this electric SUV apart from its predecessors.

What Happened: On Friday, a Tesla Model Y owner shared their positive experience with the 2023 version’s suspension system, praising its smooth performance on dirt roads compared to the 2021 model.

The tweet caught Musk’s attention, who concurred with the owner’s assessment, affirming that the 2023 Model Y indeed boasts a significantly improved suspension.

Following the positive exchange about the 2023 Model Y, the Tesla owner couldn’t resist asking Musk about the possibility of Full Self-Driving or FSD beta for the HW4 Model Y. At the time of writing, there was no response from the tech billionaire on this matter.

Why It’s Important: Last month, Musk acknowledged that many people are unaware of cars’ ability to drive themselves with Tesla’s FSD technology.

His tweet and recent announcements hinted toward Tesla’s ongoing dedication to promoting and improving its FSD technology. Despite facing scrutiny and criticism, the company asserts that the safety and efficacy of vehicles equipped with Autopilot and FSD are safer than the average U.S. vehicle.

Tesla is also actively exploring the possibility of licensing its self-driving technology to a major automaker, underscoring its relentless pursuit of advancements in autonomous driving technology.

