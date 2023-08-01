A recent poll reveals that Democratic voters are more enthusiastic about a potential presidency under Vice President Kamala Harris than a second term under current President Joe Biden in the 2024 presidential election.

What Happened: The New York Times/Siena College poll found that 26% of Democratic primary voters would feel “enthusiastic” if Harris were the party’s nominee for president, compared with 20% for Biden.

However, 51% of voters said they would feel “satisfied” with Biden as the party’s nominee, while 41% said the same of Harris.

Why It Matters: There are legitimate concerns about Biden’s age, as he is 80 years old and would be 86 at the end of a hypothetical second term.

Meanwhile, a Harris presidency would be historic as she would be the first woman, and first woman of color, in that office. However, she does face certain challenges, including her quick exit from the last Democratic primary contest.

Meanwhile, the survey revealed a close competition between Biden and Trump, with the former president leading significantly among likely Republican primary voters despite facing three criminal indictments and potential future charges. According to the poll, in a hypothetical 2024 rematch, both Biden and Trump were tied at 43% each.



