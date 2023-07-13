Biden Faces Difficulty As Younger Voters Show Decreased Democratic Leanings, Warns Party's Gen Z Whisperer

On Monday, a warning was issued to President Joe Biden by his Gen Z whisperer, urging him to address the waning enthusiasm among young voters ahead of the 2024 elections.

What Happened: After studying youth voter data for over 20 years, Biden 2020 campaign pollster John Della Volpe revealed to West Wing Playbook that young voters today are less inclined to associate themselves with the Democratic party compared to spring 2019. A larger portion now identifies as independents, and fewer view politics as an effective means of bringing about significant change.



After the Supreme Court’s student loan decision last month, senior White House officials engaged with influencers who synthesized the information on their respective accounts, driving around 6 million views across TikTok, Instagram, and Twitter, Politico reports.

The DNC is also training young voters on how to mobilize on college campuses and providing resources to help these voters land jobs in Democratic politics.

See Also: Rich Dad, Poor Dad Author Slams Biden’s Attempt To Go Viral: It’s Tic Toc Politics

Why It Matters: According to Della Volpe, despite historically high levels of youth engagement and their continued progressive stance, the outcome of the 2024 elections for the incumbent president and Democrats may be in jeopardy if these young voters decide to abstain from participating due to the aforementioned changes in their attitudes, reported Politico.



Despite these efforts, the youth vote remains unpredictable. Gen Z’s party affiliation is not firmly established, with only 30% of the generation identifying as Democrats. This suggests that the youth vote is up for grabs in the upcoming elections.

The youth vote could be a decisive factor in the 2024 elections. Biden is currently leading in a hypothetical race against potential candidates. However, the fluctuating nature of these polls underscores the importance of securing the youth vote.

As the 2024 elections approach, Biden’s team will need to continue their efforts to engage with young voters and address their concerns. The youth vote could be the key to securing a victory in the upcoming elections.

Photo Courtesy: Shutterstock.com

Read Next: Biden Slips Up Again, This Time With A Russian Makeover For Ukraine’s Zelenskyy