Kamala Harris Sets Record Low For Vice President Net Favorability: Poll

Vice President Kamala Harris has set a record low for vice president net favorability, according to a recent NBC News survey. The poll found that 49% of respondents have a negative opinion of Harris, while 32% have a positive opinion.

What Happened: The poll, published on Monday, revealed that Harris received a net negative rating of -17, the lowest net negative rating for a vice president in the history of the poll. In comparison, former Vice President Mike Pence had a negative view from 38% of respondents in October 2019, while 34% had a positive view, The Hill reports.

The poll comes as White House officials have been working with Harris to repair her image and improve her polling numbers ahead of the 2024 election. White House Chief of Staff Jeff Zients meets with Harris on a weekly basis to discuss ways to promote her policy ideas and leadership.

Why It Matters: The approval rating of a vice president can be a significant indicator of the public’s perception of the current administration. As previously reported, Harris’s approval rating has been a topic of interest since she took office. The recent drop in her approval rating could have implications for the Biden administration and its policies.

President Biden announced in April that he plans to run for reelection in 2024 amid weeks of speculation. Biden has faced questions about his age and whether he is up for a full campaign season and a second term as president.

