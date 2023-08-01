San Francisco Mayor Tells Elon Musk: 'No One Can Be Above The Rules' On 'X' Logo Removal From Twitter Headquarters

San Francisco Mayor London Breed emphasized the importance of following city regulations, even for influential tech companies by saying that “no one can be above the rules,” Bloomberg reports.

“As for Twitter and what's happening there, I think the challenge we're running into is no one can be above the rules. No one minds that you want to do something different and creative with your space, but you can't just do it like changing your sign, obstructing traffic and not even asking anyone for a permit,” Breed said with regard to X (formerly known as Twitter) owner Elon Musk putting up the new logo of the platform atop the organization’s San Francisco headquarters.

Musk Remains Defiant: Musk, however, remains a vocal critic of the city’s struggles to revitalize its downtown core.

"Many have offered rich incentives for X to move its HQ out of San Francisco. Moreover, the city is in a doom spiral with one company after another left or leaving" he posted on X. "We will not."

Even though the sign has been removed, X is still required to pay fees, according to San Francisco’s Department of Building Inspection and City Planning. These charges are for the unauthorized setup and removal of the lighted structure, as well as for the expenses of the investigation.

