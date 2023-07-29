Sheriffs And Pastor Join Ron DeSantis And Weigh In On Florida's Cannabis Reform

Three sheriffs and a pastor walk into a café, not for a drink, but to forge an alliance with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and weigh in on Florida's cannabis reform.

DeSantis, a Republican 2024 presidential candidate, appointed six new members to the Sunshine State's Drug Policy Advisory Council, including sheriffs, Chris Nocco, Chad Chronister, Peyton Grinnell and pastor Dean Inserra.

The panel includes sheriffs with contrasting stances on marijuana rights, a viral sheriff warning heroin sellers and a pastor advocating a more moderate approach to alcohol.

The council, responsible for studying substance misuse and drug control, will provide recommendations to the governor's office.

‘We are coming for you. Run.’

Nocco, the Pasco County Sheriff, noted: "If the amendment was truly about and focused only on medicinal marijuana, like Charlotte’s Web CWBHF, I would not oppose it. However, the real purpose of this amendment is for recreational marijuana to be legalized, which I oppose."

They also addressed heroin sellers.

“To the dealers, I say, ‘Enjoy looking over your shoulder, constantly wondering if today is the day we come for you. Enjoy trying to sleep tonight wondering if tonight’s the night our SWAT team blows your front door off the hinges,” Lake County Sheriff Grinnell said, adding, “We are coming for you. Run."

As Florida activists aim to legalize cannabis through a ballot initiative, the panel members' past actions and statements related to drugs may influence the state's response, reported Marijuana Moment.

Photo by Denys Kostyuchenko on Unsplash.