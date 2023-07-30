Kevin McCarthy Says A Key Witness Will Cooperate With GOP-Led Oversight Committee Probing Corruption — 'What Is The Biden Admin Trying To Hide?'

On Monday, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) announced, on X — formerly Twitter, that a key witness in the ongoing investigation into the Biden family’s alleged corruption has agreed to cooperate with the GOP-led House Oversight Committee.

What Happened: The House Speaker said on Twitter:

This announcement follows McCarthy’s recent comments suggesting that the probes into President Joe Biden and his family are reaching the level of an impeachment inquiry.

The Speaker cited allegations from two IRS whistleblowers and House GOP investigations that revealed millions in foreign funds passing through shell companies to Biden family members and associates.

Why It Matters: This development is significant as it comes at a time when the GOP is intensifying its scrutiny of the Biden administration.

However, these impeachment talks have been met with opposition from within the Republican party and have been dismissed by the White House as a desperate reaction to the improving economy under Biden's administration.

Despite the ongoing controversy, McCarthy remains committed to the investigation, stating that anyone who tries to obstruct Congressional oversight will be held accountable.

