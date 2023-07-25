McCarthy Says Biden Bribery Probe Reaching 'Impeachment' Inquiry Level: 'Something We Haven't Seen Since Richard Nixon'

Kevin McCarthy, the U.S. House Speaker, on Monday, suggested that the ongoing probes into President Joe Biden and his family are reaching the level of an impeachment inquiry.

What Happened: McCarthy, in an interview with Fox News, cited two IRS whistleblowers who claimed that prosecutors deliberately delayed an investigation into Hunter Biden‘s tax crimes.

He also referenced House GOP investigations that revealed millions of foreign funds passing through shell companies to Biden family members and associates.

"When Biden was running for office, he told the public he has never talked about business. He said his family has never received a dollar from China, which we prove is not true," McCarthy said.

"We've only followed where the information has taken us. But Hannity, this is rising to the level of impeachment inquiry, which provides Congress the strongest power to get the rest of the knowledge and information needed," McCarthy added. “This president has also used something we haven’t seen since Richard Nixon — used the weaponization of government to benefit his family and deny Congress the ability to have the oversight.”

These developments come in the wake of an attempt by Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) to fast-track impeachment proceedings against Biden, which was met with opposition within the Republican party. GOP strategist Dan Judy also called the move “frankly stupid.”

Why It Matters: Some of the Republicans are reportedly worried that the escalating tension in the impeachment proceedings against Biden could potentially impact the party’s image and strategy ahead of the 2024 elections.

Meanwhile, the White House responded to McCarthy’s comment by accusing House Republicans of neglecting important matters and priorities.

"Instead of focusing on the real issues Americans want us to address, like continuing to lower inflation or create jobs, this is what the [House GOP] wants to prioritize. Their eagerness to go after [POTUS] regardless of the truth is seemingly bottomless," Ian Sams, White House spokesperson for oversight and investigations, said in a tweet.

Photo by Midary on Shutterstock