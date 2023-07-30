Three Ukrainian Drones Shot Down by Russia While Targeting Moscow

Russia reportedly brought down three Ukrainian drones that had tried to attack Moscow early on Sunday.

What Happened: According to Sergei Sobyanin, the Mayor of Moscow, no one was hurt, and there was only minor damage to the facade of two office buildings in the Moskva-Citi business district, Reuters reported.

The Russian media reported that the area is known for its modern high-rise towers, and one of the damaged buildings was home to three Russian government ministries and residential apartments.

Over the last few months, the appearance of hostile drones in the heart of the Russian capital has led to increasing uneasieness among authorities. The government has consistently tried to assure the public of Russia's complete control over what it has referred to as its "special military operation" against Ukraine.

The latest incident is reminiscent of last week's during which Russia claimed that Ukraine had made a similar attempt to attack Moscow with two drones. One of those drones was brought down near the defense ministry's headquarters. At the time, Russia warned of taking severe retaliatory actions against Ukraine.

The drones in the most recent attempted attack crashed in the Moskva-Citi district after being brought down through the use of radio-electronic equipment, according to the Russian Defence Ministry. Air defenses had shot down one more in the air over the Odintsovo area in the Moscow region, the ministry added.

Photo: Shutterstock