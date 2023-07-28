Donald Trump 'Thinks He Can Do Whatever He Wants': Former White House NSA Weighs In On New Charges

Donald Trump‘s national security adviser John Bolton on Friday weighed in on additional charges brought against the former president by the Justice Department (DOJ).

What Happened: Bolton, in an interview with CNN, said the most recent changes in the classified documents case show that "he thinks he can do whatever he wants."

Bolton also playfully suggested that his former boss could have taken notes from past scandals in Washington, but “Trump doesn't learn much very quickly.”

“His belief that constraints, rules, procedures didn’t apply to him if he wanted to do something different is manifest throughout the original indictment,” Bolton said.

“This is a pretty straightforward addition in the superseding indictment. It does demonstrate his mindset; He thinks he can do whatever he wants.”

Why It Matters: Bolton‘s comments came just a day after the DOJ, in a superseding indictment, accused Trump and his aides of attempting to delete surveillance footage from his Mar-a-Lago resort.

This indictment adds three additional charges to the classified documents probe, with Trump already facing 37 counts related to the mishandling of records. This new indictment could potentially impact Trump’s political future, who is a GOP frontrunner in the 2024 presidential race.

Meanwhile, Former White House lawyer Ty Cobb also asserted that the classified documents case against Trump has abundant evidence. “I think this original indictment was engineered to last 1,000 years and now this superseding indictment will last an antiquity,” Cobb said.

This illustration was generated using artificial intelligence via MidJourney.