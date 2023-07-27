Republicans Rally Behind Trump's Call For Biden's Impeachment: 'House Will Leave No Stone Unturned'

Former President Donald Trump and his allies in Congress, along with his 2024 GOP presidential rivals, are pushing for the impeachment of President Joe Biden as Trump’s own legal challenges continue to grow, AP News reports.

Impeachment Talks: Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and former U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley, both potential presidential candidates, have expressed support for an impeachment inquiry against Biden.

House GOP leaders aligned with Trump, such as Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York, are also echoing these sentiments. "House Republicans will leave no stone unturned," Stefanik stated, indicating a thorough investigation into Biden’s conduct.

Impeachment Basis: The impeachment talks center around the business dealings of Biden’s son, Hunter Biden. Speaker Kevin McCarthy announced on Fox News that the House may open an impeachment inquiry into Biden, citing these dealings as a potential basis for impeachment.

However, McCarthy also acknowledged in a private meeting with GOP colleagues that it’s still early in the impeachment process and much remains unknown about Biden’s potential involvement in his son’s business deals.

Political Implications: The impeachment talks are seen as a political escalation, urged on by Trump, who himself has been impeached twice. The prospect of a Biden impeachment inquiry also comes as Trump faces mounting legal cases, including a potential federal indictment over his efforts to overturn the election in the run-up to the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

