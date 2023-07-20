iPhone 15 vs iPhone 14: 6 Changes That Will Make The iPhone 15 A Notable Upgrade

Apple Inc.'s AAPL iPhone 15 series is shaping up to be a considerable upgrade, scheduled to be launched alongside the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2. Unsurprisingly, the perennial debate of whether you should upgrade to the upcoming iPhone or buy last year's iPhone is also on the rise. If the iPhone 15 vs iPhone 14 debate is confusing you, read on to find out more.

What Happened: Apple is set to launch the iPhone 15 series this September, along with several other devices. However, the prime focus will remain on the iPhone 15, and this year, Apple seems to be all geared up to take on the competition.

See Also: Netflix Quietly Removes The Cheapest Ad-free Plan In The US

iPhone 15 rumors began early this year, starting in January – nine months before the launch of Apple's next-gen iPhones. From design changes to improvements in core features like camera and battery technology, the iPhone 15 series is shaping up to be a massive upgrade.

This should also help you seal the iPhone 15 vs iPhone 14 argument.

iPhone 15 vs iPhone 14: Six Most Notable Upgrades

1. Titanium Body vs Steel Frame

The iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max are rumored to borrow from the Apple Watch Ultra in terms of design – the frame that runs around the iPhone 15 Pro will now be made of titanium instead of steel. The titanium frame will have a brushed finish instead of the glossy finish that the iPhone 14 series have.

2. USB Type-C Port To Replace The Lightning Port

One of the most significant changes this year will be the USB Type-C port, replacing the lightning port. Apple's switch to the more universal port is, reportedly, in response to European Union regulation, making it easier to find a charger since most other smartphones sold over the last few years have the same port.

3. Stacked Battery Technology

The iPhone 15 series is expected to be powered by up to 20% more dense batteries, helping them last longer than their predecessors. Apple is said to use stacked battery technology borrowed from electric vehicles. This will help Apple maintain the same size as the iPhone 14 models while increasing battery capacity by up to 20%.

4. Periscope Camera So You Can Zoom In Deeper

The top-tier iPhone 15 Pro Max is expected to receive a major camera upgrade this year – Apple is rumored to include a periscope camera in its flagship, significantly improving its zooming capabilities. Will the iPhone 15 Pro Max be the best camera phone of the year? Time will tell.

5. Programmable Action Button To Replace The Mute Switch

The iPhone 15 series will borrow another feature from the Apple Watch Ultra – a programmable Action button. This will replace the iconic mute switch. Users will be able to program the button for different actions like toggling the flashlight, ring/silent or do not disturb modes, low power mode, and more.

6. Dynamic Island On All iPhone 15 Models

Dynamic Island was a divisive feature at launch, but Apple and developers have since then demonstrated that it can be useful and look good while doing its job. Now, Apple is rumored to be bringing it to the non-Pro iPhone 15 models, too – the non-Pro iPhone 14 models featured a regular notch.

Should You Upgrade To The iPhone 15?

Lastly, the conclusion: should you upgrade to the iPhone 15? Unlike in the past, where iPhones usually received iterative upgrades, the iPhone 15 series could pack quite a punch this year. From camera to design to battery life and more, Apple is rumored to focus on improving all the core aspects of a smartphone.

On the Android side, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is a power-packed alternative, complete with a stylus and a huge stunning display. Given its flagship status, the iPhone 15 Pro Max will compete with the Galaxy S23 Ultra and Alphabet Inc.'s GOOGL Google Pixel 8 Pro, which is expected to launch soon after the iPhone 15 series.

However, if you want to jump from the iPhone 14 to the iPhone 15, you will want to wait out one more generation if your iPhone 14 still functions without any issues. While the upgrades are notable, the iPhone 14 series is still highly competitive and powerful enough in 2023.

Image Credits – Shutterstock

Check out more of Benzinga’s Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Read Next: How To Upgrade To macOS Sonoma Public Beta