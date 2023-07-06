Pro-Trump Freedom Caucus Boots Out Marjorie Taylor Greene — Controversial Remark 'Broke The Camel's Back'

On Wednesday, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) was removed from the pro-Donald Trump Freedom Caucus, marking the first time the conservative group has ousted one of its own members.

What Happened: Greene’s removal from the Freedom Caucus follows a series of clashes with the group, including her support for Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s contentious bid for the speakership and his debt deal with President Joe Biden, Politico reports.

The decision to remove her reflects the group’s growing frustration with Greene, who has been a controversial figure within the Republican Party.

According to Rep. Andy Harris (R-MD), Greene’s recent public comments about a fellow member were the “straw that broke the camel’s back.”

Greene did not directly address her Freedom Caucus membership in a statement, instead emphasizing her commitment to serving Northwest Georgia and preparing for a potential Trump presidency in 2024.

Why It Matters: Greene’s removal from the Freedom Caucus is significant given her controversial history within the Republican Party.

She has been criticized for her inflammatory comments and actions, including a recent incident where she referred to fellow Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert as a “little b**ch” and accused her of plagiarizing articles of impeachment against President Biden, as reported by Benzinga.

Former Republican National Committee Chair Michael Steele has also publicly criticized Greene, calling her a “crazy fool” and an “embarrassment to the Republican Party and to the country as a congresswoman,” according to a Benzinga article.

