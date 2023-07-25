Ex-RNC Chair Says Tells Nikki Haley To 'Get Out Of The Race' Or Confront Donald Trump: 'Stop Wasting Our Time'

Former Republican National Committee head Michael Steele criticized GOP candidate Nikki Haley and called out her attempts to play both sides when it comes to former President Donald Trump, HuffPost reports.

Double Standards: Haley, the former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, criticized Trump and called for generational change in the GOP However, she also admitted she’d still vote for Trump if he was the party’s nominee.

Steele dismissed Haley’s “bubblegum speak” as a “banal” attempt to appease Trump supporters.

Steele’s Advice: Steele advised Haley to either confront Trump directly or “get out of the race.” He suggested that if Haley truly desired the presidency, she would need to “sound a lot more like” former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, who, after years of being a Trump ally, has now taken to repeatedly criticizing the ex-POTUS.

Steele added that a unified message against Trump could lead to some movement within the party.

However, he expressed frustration at the current state of the GOP, stating that everyone is trying to protect Trump in some way or the other.

“But everyone's hunkering down around protecting Trump as opposed to taking him out because they're afraid of what? So … it's almost to the point where you get tired of answering the question about what are these people doing? They have no clue what they're doing,” said Steele.

