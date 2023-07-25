Team Xi Jinping Threatens Countermeasures After CIA Chief Said US Is Rebuilding China Spy Network

In response to Central Intelligence Agency (C.I.A.) director William Burns‘ statement about the agency’s efforts to anticipate any attack on Taiwan, China has pledged to take countermeasures, South China Morning Post reports.

What’s the Issue: In a recent security forum, Burns mentioned that the U.S. is rebuilding its spy network in China to anticipate any attack on Taiwan.

"We've made progress and we're working very hard over recent years to ensure that we have strong human intelligence capability to complement what we can acquire through other methods," he told .

The statement has sparked a reaction from Team Xi Jinping, which views Taiwan as part of its territory.

See Also: Elon Musk Says Most People On Earth Have No Idea About Tesla FSD, Cars Can Drive Themselves

China’s Response: Speaking at a press conference, China’s foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said, “The Americans repeatedly spread false information about so-called Chinese espionage and cyberattacks while blatantly admitting that they are carrying out large-scale intelligence activities against China. This fact speaks volumes in itself."

China has vowed to take countermeasures in response to the CIA’s actions. The tension between China and the US over Taiwan has been escalating, with both sides taking a hard stance on the issue.

Read Next: Big Short Investor Sees No Recession Evidence, Market Will Continue To Melt Up

Image by fukomuffin on Shutterstock