Michael Cohen, former lawyer to Donald Trump, reached a settlement with the Trump Organization over unpaid legal bills.

What Happened: According to Lauren Handelsman, the attorney representing Cohen, the lawsuit, which had previously been postponed, was resolved in a way that pleased all parties involved, reported Politico.

The details of the settlement remain undisclosed.

In 2019, Cohen, who formerly served as Trump’s lawyer and fixer, filed a lawsuit against his former employer. He asserted that the Trump Organization owed him substantial money in outstanding legal and court fees. Cohen claimed that the Trump Organization ceased payment of his legal expenses following his public commitment to cooperate with a federal investigation involving Trump.

Trump also filed a lawsuit against Cohen, accusing him of breaching attorney-client confidentiality agreements by discussing matters from his book, media appearances, and podcast discussions. The former president was pursuing $500 million in damages as a result of these allegations.

Why It Matters: This lawsuit settlement comes amid a series of legal battles involving Trump. Earlier a report indicated that Trump had attempted to settle a $2 million legal bill by offering a horse he claimed was valued at $5 million.

Cohen, who worked as Trump for over a decade, has also been revealing insights about the Trump family dynamics, including the competition between Trump’s eldest children, Donald Jr. and Ivanka.

