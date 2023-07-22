Google Salary Data Leak Shows Staggering Salaries Of Engineers, Managers And Others — Here's How Much They Earned in 2022

A leaked spreadsheet from Alphabet Inc's GOOGL Google revealed salary data for more than 12,000 U.S.-based employees in 2022. The data disclosed that the tech giant's highest earners were software engineers, with base salaries reaching $718,000.
According to a report by Insider, the leaked data showed a correlation between employees' tenure at the company and their salary levels. Those with longer-term and higher-level positions generally had higher salaries.
For instance, the highest-paid software engineer in the dataset was a level 7 employee, earning a base salary of $718,000. On the other hand, most of the software engineers listed reported base salaries ranging from $100,000 to $375,000.
The report noted that Google employees' earnings encompassed more than just base salaries — they also included equity options and bonuses. For software engineers, the maximum equity they could receive in 2022 amounted to $1.5 million.
Here's a further breakdown of what Google paid their employees in various departments, according to Insider:
Top 10 Highest Base Salaries
Software engineer: $718,000
Engineering manager (software engineering): $400,000
Enterprise direct sales: $377,000
Legal corporate counsel: $320,000
Sales strategy: $320,000
UX design: $315,000
Government affairs & public policy: $312,000
Research scientist: $309,000
Cloud sales: $302,000
Program manager: $300,000
Base Salaries for Sales Jobs
Enterprise direct sales: $377,000
Sales strategy: $320,000
Cloud sales: $302,000
Sales - product specialists: $240,000
Enterprise sales engineers: $226,000
Enterprise sales engineering specialists: $212,000
Account executive: $211,000
Account manager: $209,000
Sales - web solutions engineer: $206,000
Media account specialist: $160,000
Base Salaries for Business Jobs
Strategy & operations: $268,000
Business intelligence: $250,000
Business analyst: $243,000
Business operations: $230,000
Business program management: $223,000
Business solutions & insights: $220,000
Procurement: $211,000
Business systems analyst: $198,594
Functional strategy: $190,000
Global client services: $175,000
Base salaries for Technical Roles
Technical solutions consultant: $282,000
Technical program management: $279,000
Technical solutions: $261,000
Technical solutions engineer: $247,000
Technical writers: $198,500
Technical operations: $113,600
