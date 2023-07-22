Google Salary Data Leak Shows Staggering Salaries Of Engineers, Managers And Others — Here's How Much They Earned in 2022

A leaked spreadsheet from Alphabet Inc's GOOGL Google revealed salary data for more than 12,000 U.S.-based employees in 2022. The data disclosed that the tech giant's highest earners were software engineers, with base salaries reaching $718,000.

According to a report by Insider, the leaked data showed a correlation between employees' tenure at the company and their salary levels. Those with longer-term and higher-level positions generally had higher salaries.

For instance, the highest-paid software engineer in the dataset was a level 7 employee, earning a base salary of $718,000. On the other hand, most of the software engineers listed reported base salaries ranging from $100,000 to $375,000.

The report noted that Google employees' earnings encompassed more than just base salaries — they also included equity options and bonuses. For software engineers, the maximum equity they could receive in 2022 amounted to $1.5 million.

Here's a further breakdown of what Google paid their employees in various departments, according to Insider:

Top 10 Highest Base Salaries

Software engineer: $718,000

Engineering manager (software engineering): $400,000

Enterprise direct sales: $377,000

Legal corporate counsel: $320,000

Sales strategy: $320,000

UX design: $315,000

Government affairs & public policy: $312,000

Research scientist: $309,000

Cloud sales: $302,000

Program manager: $300,000

Base Salaries for Sales Jobs

Enterprise direct sales: $377,000

Sales strategy: $320,000

Cloud sales: $302,000

Sales - product specialists: $240,000

Enterprise sales engineers: $226,000

Enterprise sales engineering specialists: $212,000

Account executive: $211,000

Account manager: $209,000

Sales - web solutions engineer: $206,000

Media account specialist: $160,000

Base Salaries for Business Jobs

Strategy & operations: $268,000

Business intelligence: $250,000

Business analyst: $243,000

Business operations: $230,000

Business program management: $223,000

Business solutions & insights: $220,000

Procurement: $211,000

Business systems analyst: $198,594

Functional strategy: $190,000

Global client services: $175,000

Base salaries for Technical Roles

Technical solutions consultant: $282,000

Technical program management: $279,000

Technical solutions: $261,000

Technical solutions engineer: $247,000

Technical writers: $198,500

Technical operations: $113,600

