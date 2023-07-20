Google Is Testing AI-Powered 'Genesis' For Journalists That Can Write News Articles

Alphabet Inc‘s GOOG GOOGL Google is currently testing a product, internally known as “Genesis” that employs artificial intelligence technology to generate news stories.

The tool is being pitched to news organizations including The New York Times, The Washington Post, and News Corp, owner of The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times reports.

Genesis: The AI News Generator: Genesis is designed to ingest information, such as details of current events, and generate news content. This innovative tool could potentially revolutionize the way news is produced and disseminated.

Implications for News Organizations: While the potential benefits of such a tool are vast, questions arise about the role of human journalists and the future of journalism.

AI in journalism also raises concerns about the credibility of information. "If this technology can deliver factual information reliably, journalists should use the tool. If, on the other hand, it is misused by journalists and news organizations on topics that require nuance and cultural understanding, then it could damage the credibility not only of the tool but of the news organizations that use it,” said Jeff Jarvis, a journalism professor and media commentator.

