Tech insider Mark Gurman criticized Apple Inc. AAPL for what he deems a wasteful button shift in WatchOS 10′s latest move, sparking a debate.

What Happened: Apple has made a notable change in the latest watchOS 10 update by relocating the Control Center gesture on its smartwatches. Previously, users accessed the Control Center by swiping up from the watch face, but now it can be accessed by pressing the side button.

Gurman criticized this move, stating that Apple might be underusing the side button by assigning it the Control Center function.

See Also: Meet Apple’s Beats Studio Pro – The Device That Could Make AirPods Max Obsolete

According to Gurman, the side button’s dedicated function is now being used for a feature that might not see frequent use by most users.

He said that Apple could have better used the button for more commonly used features, such as widgets, or introduced custom actions similar to the “action button” found on other devices like the “Ultra.”

While many Twitter users agreed with Gurman, others said that they use Control Center often and are happy with the changes.

Why It’s Important: Apple could release watchOS 10 this fall alongside its other flagship operating systems: iOS 17, iPadOS 17, macOS Sonoma, and tvOS 17.

As of now, watchOS 10 is in the developer beta stage, with a public beta now live.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Read Next: Google’s Play Store Commissions Are Under Increasing Scrutiny Around The World

Photo by oasisamuel on Shutterstock