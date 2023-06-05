WatchOS 10 Unveiled At WWDC 2023: Apple Reinvents The Smartwatch Experience

During the 2023 Apple Inc AAPL Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), the tech giant announced the latest iteration of its wearable operating system, WatchOS 10. The update features a new design language, restructured apps, a focus on health and wellness, and a host of new features.

Here are the highlights:

Watch Face Updates: WatchOS 10 introduces widgets in a smart stack that can be accessed by turning the digital crown on any watch face. This feature uses machine learning to present relevant information throughout the day, based on users' needs. Two new watch faces were introduced: Palette and a special face featuring Snoopy and Woodstock to commemorate the 10th iteration of the OS.

App Redesigns: Core applications, including World Clock and Activity, have been overhauled for better access to vital information and functionality. The World Clock now features dynamic background colors reflecting the time of day, while the Activity app has more direct access to summary sharing or awards.

Also Read: Your iPhone, Apple Watch May Soon Be Able To Unlock A Mercedes-Benz

Cycling & Hiking Enhancements: WatchOS 10 now provides cadence and power metrics for cyclists, alongside live activity tracking. For hikers, a new Compass app update includes waypoints indicating the last cellular connection point, emergency call points, and a new 3D elevation view. Topographic maps with detailed information about trails were also introduced.

Mental Health Awareness: A new feature in the Mindfulness app allows users to log their momentary emotions and daily mood. The Health app can now perform standardized assessments to evaluate the risk for depression or anxiety.

Vision Health: In a bid to curb myopia, the new update allows measurement of time spent in daylight using the ambient light sensor. It introduces 'Screen Distance', a feature that alerts users when they hold their devices too close for an extended period.

Developer Opportunities: New APIs are introduced that allow access to high-frequency motion data, which can be used to refine a user's golf swing or to improve a tennis serve.

Privacy: Apple maintains its commitment to privacy, ensuring all data, including mental health and vision health, is encrypted on the device.

Now Read: Tim Cook Sends Wishes To Hit-And-Run Survivor Who Credits Apple Watch For Saving His Life

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo: Shutterstock