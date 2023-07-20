Meet Apple's Beats Studio Pro – The Device That Could Make AirPods Max Obsolete

Beats Studio Pro, born from Apple Inc. AAPL and Beats by Dre collaboration, could disrupt the headphone market, potentially outshining its sister product, AirPods Max.

What Happened: Apple-acquired Beats by Dre has released its latest innovation, the Beats Studio Pro over-ear headphones, setting the stage for a potential face-off against Apple’s AirPods Max.

It is available in deep brown, sandstone, navy, and black color options, retailing for $349 at popular retailers like B&H and Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN.

Unlike the Beats Studio Buds+, the Beats Studio Pro adopts an over-ear configuration, similar to the AirPods Max. With leather ear cushions and metal sliders, the headphones strike an elegant balance between style and comfort.

Weighing in at 9.17 ounces, Beats headphones are lighter than the AirPods Max, ensuring a comfortable listening experience even during extended use. One of the standout features of the Beats Studio Pro is its Personalized Spatial Audio, a feature previously found in AirPods.

With up to 40 hours of battery life when Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency Mode are disabled, the Beats Studio Pro provides a weekend’s worth of entertainment without interruption. In case these features are enabled, the headphones can last up to 24 hours on a single charge.

Why It’s Important: With the launch of Beats Studio Pro, netizens started prompting the Cupertino, California-based tech giant to ensure that the second-generation AirPods Max is far superior to its predecessors.

