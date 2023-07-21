OpenAI's ChatGPT Comes To Android — Pre-Order Now For Early Access!

After its May launch on Apple Inc.'s AAPL iOS, OpenAI has announced the launch of the Android version of the ChatGPT app next week.

What Happened: On Friday, OpenAI tweeted the upcoming release of ChatGPT for Android next week, without specifying the exact launch date.

See Also: How To Use ChatGPT On Mobile Like A Pro

The company has also included a preorder page in the Alphabet Inc.'s GOOG GOOGL Google Play Store, allowing users to register and get the app installed once it becomes available.

The Android release comes just weeks after it was reported that ChatGPT experienced a drop in web traffic. Many users on Twitter also shared their concerns about GPT-4’s performance, saying it has become “dumber,” after which a Stanford University and UC Berkeley study drew the same conclusion.

OpenAI addressed this by asking users not to “change anything that would affect the outputs of a pinned model version."

Why It's Important: In the AI chatbot landscape, ChatGPT’s once unrivaled dominance is now being challenged by a surge of competitors. Several notable competitors, including Google Bard, have already entered the scene, taking a significant portion of the pie. Even Microsoft Corporation’s MSFT search engine, Bing, has emerged as a viable alternative platform for users.

While Google Bard currently lacks dedicated mobile apps for users and instead relies solely on its web-based interface, the Bing app has been available on both Android and iOS since February.

Check out more of Benzinga's Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Read Next: Is ChatGPT Running Out Of Steam? AI Chatbot’s Performance Raises Burnout Concerns