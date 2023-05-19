Just weeks after it was reported that Apple Inc.’s AAPL Mac App Store is flooded with bogus chatGPT apps, tricking users into subscribing to expensive services, OpenAI has launched an app for iOS users.

What Happened: On Thursday, OpenAI announced the launch of its highly anticipated iOS application for chatGPT, with assurances that an Android version is on the horizon and will be available “soon.”

The app can now be acquired from the App Store. However, the initial rollout of the app is only in the U.S. The company intends to expand its availability to other countries “in the coming weeks.”

The new chatGPT app is accessible at no cost. It offers seamless synchronization of chat history with the web and boasts a remarkable voice input feature, leveraging the capabilities of OpenAI’s open-source speech recognition model called “Whisper.”

Additionally, the company stated that chatGPT Plus subscribers would get “exclusive access” to GPT -4’s capabilities. The paid users will also get “early access to features and faster response times, all on iOS.”

Last month it was reported that a cluster of apps purporting to offer OpenAI’s chatGPT-like services with almost identical names, logos and icons as the Sam Altman-led company flooded the App Store.

With the official release of the chatGPT app, people may be deterred from registering for numerous spam and counterfeit applications that falsely claim to provide access to the chatbot.

Why It’s Important: OpenAI had not previously indicated the development of a mobile application, but it seems logical considering the immense popularity of chatGPT. According to reports, the AI-powered chatbot garnered a total of 100 million users earlier this year.

OpenAI introduced ChatGPT Plus, a premium subscription for their app, in February 2023. It provides users with priority access and responses generated utilizing OpenAI’s most advanced language model, GPT-4.

The subscription is priced at $20 per month.

