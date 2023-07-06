ChatGPT's Website Sees A Dip In Visitors: Is The World Already Tired Of Chatting With AI?

Has the world gotten tired of artificial intelligence chatbots or is it just a summer snooze? OpenAI's AI-powered chatbot named chatGPT has been experiencing a dip in website visitors, raising questions about its ongoing appeal.

What Happened: As the scorching summer sun makes its presence felt in parts of the world, the AI chatbot, ChatGPT, seems to have hit a lull in its online traffic. After capturing the imagination of millions and soaring to new heights in popularity, new data a decline in website visitors.

According to analytics firm Similarweb, chatGPT witnessed a surprising decline in worldwide desktop and mobile traffic to its website during the month of June, with a 9.7% decrease in overall traffic compared to the previous month of May.

Unique visitors to the chatGPT website also dropped by 5.7% while the time spent experienced an 8.5% decline during this period, suggesting a possible decline in engagement.

Similarweb’s senior insights manager, David Carr, suggested that the decreasing traffic could be a result of the initial novelty of chatGPT wearing off. As with any trend, the initial wave of excitement eventually settles and users seek out new experiences.

Factors Impacting Traffic: One possible factor is the release of the chatGPT app on the iOS system in May. The availability of the app might have shifted some traffic away from the website, as users turned to the more convenient mobile application.

Users exploring other platforms like Jasper Chat and NeevaAI might also be contributing to the decline in chatGPT's website traffic.

Why It's Important: ChatGPT’s dominance in the AI chatbot landscape has been facing increasing competition.

Several notable competitors, including Alphabet Inc.'s GOOG GOOGL Google Bard chatbot, have already entered the scene, taking a significant part of the entire pie.

Even Microsoft Corporation's MSFT search engine, Bing, which has integrated a chatbot powered by OpenAI’s technology, provides users with an alternative platform.

Last month, Bidu, Inc. BIDU, the Chinese search engine firm also publicly tested the Ernie Bot since the company revealed it in March. At the time, the company said that the AI model underpinning its chatbot outperformed OpenAI’s chatGPT in several key areas.

