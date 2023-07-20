Here's How Many Tesla Shares You Need To Own To Equal 1% Of Elon Musk's Wealth

Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk is currently the richest person in the world with the majority of his wealth coming from his stake in the electric vehicle giant.

Here’s a look at how many shares of Tesla an investor would need to buy to equal a small fraction of Musk’s wealth.

What Happened: Musk became the world’s richest person in 2021, passing Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. Over the last two years, Musk has lost the crown several times to LVMH Chairman Bernard Arnault, before grabbing the title back in May 2023.

The Tesla CEO is now worth $255 billion, ranking first on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

In 2021, Musk saw his wealth hit a peak of $340 billion. At one time, Musk was worth more than the valuations of every single Major League Baseball (MLB), National Basketball Association (NBA), National Football League (NFL) and National Hockey League (NHL) team combined.

Tesla went public in 2010 and has been one of the top-performing stocks over the past 13 years, adding a significant amount to Musk’s wealth.

The billionaire also saw his stake in space company SpaceX rise in value and increase his wealth.

In 2022, Musk purchased the social media platform Twitter for $44 billion.

While it would likely take years to get to the wealth level of Musk, here’s a look at what it would take to be worth just 1% of his current net worth.

Related Link: Elon Musk Has Gained More In 2023 Wealth Than Warren Buffett Is Worth

Worth 1% of Musk’s Wealth: The current math comes out to needing to be worth $2.55 billion to equal 1% of the wealth of Musk, the world’s richest person.

Tesla shares trade at $264.26 at the time of writing. An investor would need to own 9,460,379.93 shares of Tesla to be worth 1% of what Musk currently is worth.

With the 9.5 million share stake in Tesla, the investor would own around 0.3% of the electric vehicle company, valued at $838.5 billion currently.

Musk is among the largest shareholders of Tesla stock. As of December 2022, Musk owned 423,622,432 shares of Tesla and around 13.4% of the company.

Tesla shares hit an all-time high of $409.97 split-adjusted in November 2021. If Tesla stock were to return to all-time high levels, the $2.55 billion investment today would be worth $3.88 billion.

Read Next: 52 Facts And Figures About Elon Musk

Photo: Shutterstock



