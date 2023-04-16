ñol


If You Invested $1,000 In Tesla Stock At IPO, Here's How Much You'd Have Today

by Chris Katje, Benzinga Staff Writer 
April 16, 2023 3:29 PM | 2 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • Tesla held its IPO on June 29, 2010 pricing shares at $17.
  • Elon Musk said at the time of the IPO that the smart money was to bet on Tesla.
Electric vehicle leader Tesla Inc TSLA went public on June 29, 2010. Investors who bought and held the IPO have been pleasantly rewarded since that time. Here’s a look at just how much investors have made investing in the IPO.

What Happened: Tesla went public on June 29, 2010 at a price of $17 per share. The company increased the size of the offering and priced above an expected range of $14 to $16.

Back then, Tesla CEO Elon Musk was asked about the IPO in a Bloomberg interview and whether investors were taking a leap of faith by investing in the company.

“When people see who’s invested in the IPO, it’s the smartest, most long-term thinking investors in the market,” he replied.

He added that "[it's] worth noting that the smartest money in the world is betting on Tesla. They must have a reason for doing so.”

Tesla shares closed up 40.5% to $23.84 on their first day of public trading. Over the last 12 years, the stock has been one of the top performers.

Investing $1,000 in Tesla IPO: A $1,000 investment in Tesla shares at the IPO price of $17 could have acquired 58.82 shares of TSLA.

Tesla had a five-for-one stock split in 2020, which would have turned the shares into 294.10 shares of TSLA. A three-for-one stock split in 2022 would have turned the IPO investment into 882.30 shares of TSLA.

Based on a price of $185 for Tesla at the time of writing, the $1,000 investment at IPO would be worth $163,225.50 today.

Tesla shares hit an all-time high of a split-adjusted $409.97 in November 2021. The same hypothetical $1,000 investment at the IPO would have been worth $361,716.53 at Tesla’s all-time high for shares.

Analysts and investors see multiple catalysts for Tesla ahead including increased production capabilities, a new lower-cost electric vehicle and the highly anticipated launch of the Cybertruck electric pickup truck.

Photo: Shutterstock

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

