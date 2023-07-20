Microsoft Teams Adds Maybelline's Virtual Makeup For Enhanced Video Calls

In an effort to enhance the video call experience, Microsoft MSFT is introducing a new set of AI-powered “virtual makeup” filters to its Teams platform, in collaboration with cosmetics giant Maybelline, The Verge reports.

Virtual Makeup for Teams: The Maybelline Beauty app within Teams will provide 12 unique looks for users, including different blurring effects and digital makeup color options.

AI Tech Behind the Scenes: The AI tech powering the virtual makeup filters is provided by Modiface, an augmented reality company focused on the beauty industry. Modiface was acquired by Maybelline’s parent company L’Oreal back in 2018.

Geena Davis Institute, a nonprofit public data organization focused on improving inclusion and diversity within media, was also involved in developing the filters.

See Also: Google Is Testing AI-Powered Genesis For Journalists That Can Write News Articles

Availability: The new feature is rolling out to global Microsoft Teams Enterprise will be available under the “Video Effects” tab in the setting option of Teams meeting.

Read Next: Veteran Trader Peter Brandt Proposes Idea To Forgive 50% Of Student Loans Amid Team Biden’s Push For Debt Relief

Image Via Shutterstock