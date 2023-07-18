Watch: YouTubers Drive 'Worst Reviewed' Car In America And Conclude It 'Absolutely' Makes Sense

Vietnamese EV maker VinFast entered the U.S. market with the delivery of 45 VF 8 City Edition SUVs in March. Since then, it has accumulated multiple bad reviews and has recalled several vehicles citing an issue that might cause their displays to go blank.

What Happened: Car-focused YouTube channel Donut tested the VinFast VF8 last week to check if the poor reviews hold true. They noted that the car had several complaints pertaining to its difficult-to-figure startup sequence, constant warning chimes when driving, shuddering during reversal, poor ride quality, and even battery failure.

Though they noted no shuddering during reversal or a battery failure, they experienced 22 chimes in about 15 minutes, poor ride quality due to bad suspension which created a lot of justling, and delay in accelerator response, among other issues.

They concluded that the poor reviews “absolutely” make sense and added, “This car has all the annoying things about EVs and none of the good stuff.” They further noted that there are better EVs available in the same price range as the VF8 of around $50,000.

Why It Matters: VinFast was founded in 2017. In six years, it has already stepped out of Vietnam into the U.S. and is eyeing listing on the New York stock exchange via a SPAC merger with Black Spade Acquisition Co. The merger values the company at an enterprise value of $27 billion.

Last month, the EV maker introduced a new aftersales program wherein customers will be eligible for service vouchers or cash if they encounter any issues with their vehicles.

If a customer's vehicle becomes inoperable, VinFast will offer $300 in financial support and roadside assistance. For issues that cause discomfort but do not affect the vehicle's usability, customers will receive $100, the company said.

