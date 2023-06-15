Vietnamese EV maker VinFast has introduced a new aftersales program to provide assistance to its customers in case they encounter any issues with their vehicles.

What Happened: Under this program, customers will be eligible for service vouchers or cash, depending on the problem.

If a customer’s vehicle becomes inoperable, VinFast will offer $300 in financial support and roadside assistance.

For issues that cause discomfort but do not affect the vehicle’s usability, customers will receive $100.

Additionally, if the repair process extends beyond three days, customers will be provided with $100 for each additional day starting from the fourth day.

The support will be offered through aftersales service vouchers or as cash, which can be received via bank transfer or check.

This policy will be effective from June 15 and is applicable in the U.S., Canadian, and Vietnamese markets for a limited time. However, the program does not cover issues related to accidents or vehicle damage caused by the customer, the company said.

Why It Matters: Last month, Vinfast issued a recall for nearly a thousand 2023 VF8 vehicles in less than three months of its first deliveries citing a software issue.

VinFast entered the U.S. market with the delivery of 45 VF 8 City Edition SUVs in March. It was also the EV maker’s first sale outside Vietnam.

Earlier in May, VinFast announced a SPAC merger with Black Spade Acquisition Co BSAQ. The merger values the company at an enterprise value of $27 billion and is expected to close in the second half of this year.

Check out more of Benzinga's Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Read More: Faster Rollouts Already? FSD Beta New Update By End Of Week, Says Musk