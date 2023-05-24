VinFast VF8 SUVs Face Recall Months After First Delivery

Vietnamese EV maker VinFast is recalling certain 2023 VF8 vehicles in less than three months of its first deliveries, citing a software issue.

What Happened: The software issue might cause the multifunction head unit (MHU) display to go blank and not show critical safety information like the speedometer or warning lights. This may in turn increase the risk of a crash, the company said in a filing made with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

The company expects 999 vehicles to be affected. Of these, 111 are with customers, 153 are in fleet

service and 735 with the EV maker itself.

As a solution, VinFast will release an over-the-air software update starting Thursday. As per the company’s recall report, the fix will be able to detect and resolve the error in less than 200 ms.

Why It Matters: VinFast entered the U.S. market with the delivery of 45 VF 8 City Edition SUVs in March. It was also the EV maker's first sale outside Vietnam.

Earlier this month, VinFast announced a SPAC merger with Black Spade Acquisition Co BSAQ. The merger values the company at an enterprise value of $27 million and is expected to close in the second half of this year.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Read More: Japan Is No Longer The World’s Biggest Car Exporter