Tesla Supercharges Referral Program With Expanded Rewards: What You Should Know

EV giant Tesla Inc TSLA has tweaked its referral program, allowing users to make up to 12 referrals per calendar year instead of the previous limit of five referrals.

What Happened: Under the updated program, users can continue referring friends beyond the set limit, but they will no longer receive credits for those additional referrals. However, the buyers referred by these users will still receive buyer cash awards and exclusive referral benefits.

The credits earned through the referral program can be used to purchase various Tesla referral awards within the Tesla app. These awards include benefits like supercharging, software upgrades, other Tesla products, and vehicle parts. It’s important to note that these credits cannot be redeemed for cash value.

Furthermore, the earned credits have an expiration period of 12 months, unless the user earns additional credits. In such cases, the expiration date of all the credits will be extended by 12 months from the most recent credit grant date.

“This means the most points you can now earn in a year is 240,000, enough for 100,000 free Supercharger miles,” Tesla investor and influencer Sawyer Merritt said on Twitter.

Why It Matters: The recent update to the referral program comes after Tesla expanded referral discounts to all its models, including Model S, Model 3, Model X, and Model Y.

Buyers who use a referral link for Model 3/Y will receive a $500 discount and three months of full self-driving capability, while those purchasing Model S/X with a referral will get a $1,000 discount. In return, the referrer can earn up to 10,000 credits for a Model 3/Y purchase and 20,000 credits for a Model S/X purchase.

It’s worth noting that Tesla had previously halted its referral program due to cost concerns.

