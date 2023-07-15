Amid mounting anticipation for Tesla Inc.‘s TSLA Cybertruck, a newly-leaked frame image has sparked concerns — it shows a missing cargo tunnel or midgate into the vault.

What Happened: The leaked pictures show the frame with a coating users assumed to be anti-corrosion. While the anti-corrosion coating seemed to satisfy potential buyers, they also flagged that a cargo tunnel or midgate into the vault seemed to be missing.

These features are used to improve cargo bed space in trucks, allowing for hauling more or longer materials.

However, Reddit users highlighted the potential inclusion of a retractable rear window, suggesting that it could enable passthrough access to the truck bed while providing climate control for camping passengers inside the vault.

Why It Matters: During Tesla’s annual shareholder meeting in May, Musk said that a delivery event for the vehicle will be held later this year. He added that it would be the vehicle he drives on a day-to-day basis and that he expects to sell 250,000 to 500,000 Cybertrucks every year once production is fully ramped up.

