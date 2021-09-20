 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Tesla Stops Referral Program As Expected Vehicle Deliveries Move Into 2022

Benzinga EV Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 20, 2021 3:07pm   Comments
Share:
Tesla Stops Referral Program As Expected Vehicle Deliveries Move Into 2022

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) has been having a demand problem, but not in the way you'd think.

Demand for Tesla vehicles is so high, if you were to order a Tesla today, you are not estimated to receive delivery until the first quarter of 2022

Before Sept. 18, Tesla had a referral program where its customers could receive perks for referring friends to buy the car, such as free cars, Powerwalls, car chargers or free charging at Tesla's Supercharger network. 

Now Tesla has elimated all perks for its referral program for cars and solar panels. While last week, a referral would get the purchaser and referer 1,000 free miles of Supercharging, this perk has been eliminated. All that remains now is a $500 bonus for both parties if someone uses a referral code to purchase Tesla's solar roof. 

Benzinga's Take: While the referral program was an important part of Tesla's beginning as a startup EV manufacturer, the brand is now so recognized and in demand, there isn't much benefit for Tesla to give away free Supercharging anymore, especially as some Superchargers are already full to capacity.

Tesla has stopped the referral program in the past, but only for a short amount of time. It quickly returned, although the referral rewards were not nearly as enticing. 

Photo courtesy of Tesla.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA)

8 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
Coinbase Launches 'Prime' Brokerage For Institutions To Trade Crypto
Could Ford Electric Vehicles Become Cop Car Of Choice? What Investors Should Know
Elon Musk Fails To Get Buyer For $37.5M Bay Area Mansion
Elon Musk Wins An Emmy (Well, Sort Of)
This Clean Energy Stock Has Better 1-Year Returns Than Tesla, Nio, Apple And Plug Power
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: electric vehicles EVsTech Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com