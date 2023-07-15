After an inordinate delay and several spottings at different locations, Tesla, Inc.'s TSLA much-awaited Cybertruck could be ready to rock and roll.

What Happened: Tesla's official Twitter handle shared a photo of a Cybetruck surrounded by workers at the Gigs Texas plant and captioned it as "First Cybertruck built at Giga Texas."

The tweet comes a week after CEO Elon Musk shared a picture of him driving around Austin in the Cybertruck. Last month, Tesla influencers shared photos of the electric pickup truck in New Zealand, apparently undergoing winter testing.

Sightings of the Cybertruck have been reported by several Tesla fans in the recent past, setting off rumors that the vehicle could be close to launch. It was widely excepted to launch either in the late-third quarter or the fourth quarter.

With Tesla confirming that the first Cybertruck has rolled off the production line, the launch could happen well ahead of the timeline.

Why It's Important: As Tesla grapples with competition and finds volume growth hard to come by, the Cybertruck launch will likely turn things for the better. Fund manager Gary Black expects the EV pickup truck to boost Tesla's volume significantly once production ramps up.

He also sees the launch having a halo effect on the rest of Tesla’s products. “Potential customers will see the Cytruck in person or on social media and go to the TSLA website or store and buy another TSLA model even if they don’t buy a Cytruck,” he said.

Musk and his management team will likely share more details on the launch timeline on the company's earnings call scheduled for Wednesday.

Price Action: Tesla closed Friday's session up 1.25%, at $281.38, according to Benzinga Pro data.

