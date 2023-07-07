Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk drove the Cybertruck around Austin and even shared a photo of the vehicle on Friday.

What Happened: On Friday, Musk took the Cybertruck for a spin in Austin. He tweeted a photo of the vehicle and captioned it, “Just drove Cybertruck around Austin!.”

However, this is not the first time that he has driven a Cybertruck in Texas. In May, he arrived at the groundbreaking ceremony of Tesla’s Texas lithium refinery driving a Cybertruck prototype.

A Twitter user later alleged that the vehicle got stuck in a field and shared photos and a video of the occurrence.

Further before, in January 2022, Musk said that he had been driving the latest Cybertruck prototype around Tesla’s gigafactory in Texas. “Its’s awesome!” he added.

Why It Matters: During Tesla’s annual shareholder meeting in May, Musk said that the much-awaited vehicle is better than expectations and will be the car he will be driving on a day-to-day basis. A delivery event for the vehicle will be held later this year, he added.

As per an analyst from Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management, "Low expectations for Tesla's Cybertruck are based on a blind spot," given the high number of reservations. Musk said in May that he expects to sell 250,000-500,000 Cybertrucks every year once production is fully ramped up.

