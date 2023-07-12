Tesla To Shoot Past 2025 EPS Consensus As Cybertruck Deliveries Will 'Far Exceed' Wall Street Estimates, Says Analyst

Tesla, Inc. TSLA Cybertruck updates, especially from influencers and the company's fanbase, have been coming in thick and fast. Future Fund Managing Partner Gary Black is an analyst who is upbeat about the prospects for the electric pickup truck.

What Happened: Cybertruck deliveries are likely to "far exceed" Wall Street estimates, said Black in a tweet. He noted that the current consensus delivery estimates for 2024 and 2025 are 91,000 units and 160,000 units, respectively.

Following the ramp-up, Tesla is planning for annual production of 375,000 units, the analyst said. The consensus estimates are at least 200,000 per year short, he added.

This shortfall is worth $0.60 per share in incremental earnings per share estimate for 2025, assuming a $60,000 average selling price, 20% gross margin, and a 1-15% tax rate, Black said.

This incremental earnings per share, the analyst said, is 10% of Street's adjusted earnings per share estimate of $6 for 2025.

Why It's Important: Tesla has often been criticized for the limited models in its product portfolio. Analysts see it as one of the limiting factors for the uptake of the company’s vehicles.

Slowing demand and increasing competition required Tesla to cut prices and offer discounts this year to push its vehicles and grow volume. The launch of the much-awaited Cybertruck is widely seen as solving the issue of decelerating volume.

Tesla closed Tuesday's session up 0.07% at $269.79, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Illustration by ixhsan on Shutterstock.