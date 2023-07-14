Tesla, SpaceX Heading To Southeast Asia Next? Elon Musk Connects With Malaysian Premier On Possible Investments

On Friday, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim held a discussion with Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla Inc. TSLA, regarding the automaker’s investment in Malaysia and the potential of SpaceX‘s Starlink service in the country.

What Happened: Anwar confirmed the conversation with Musk, expressing his appreciation for Tesla’s decision to invest in Malaysia and Musk’s willingness to visit the country, Reuters reports.

The Prime Minister also mentioned that Tesla’s operations in Malaysia are set to commence this year.

Furthermore, the two discussed the potential of Starlink, Musk’s satellite communications service operated by SpaceX.

“I welcome the company’s interest and decision to invest in Malaysia, and Elon Musk’s willingness to come to Malaysia,” Anwar said in a statement.

Why It Matters: This development comes as SpaceX recently achieved a staggering valuation of nearly $150 billion.

The company’s Starlink service has been seeking approval to set up earth stations in various countries, including India.

The discussion with Anwar indicates Musk’s interest in expanding Starlink’s presence in Southeast Asia. Furthermore, the commencement of Tesla’s operations in Malaysia aligns with the company’s global expansion strategy.

