Elon Musk Pitches Twitter As Dating Site: 'Try Meeting Someone On This Platform...Many Have'

In an unexpected twist, Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla Inc, proposed the idea of using his social media platform Twitter as a potential dating site. Musk shared this suggestion via a tweet on July 13.

What Happened: In response to a user’s tweet, Musk proposed the idea of using Twitter as a platform for meeting new people. He stated, “Try meeting someone on this platform. Many have.”

“Deleted all dating apps. Decided to try to meet someone the old-fashioned way: God making a woman out of my rib,” the user wrote.

Why It Matters: This unconventional suggestion comes amidst a series of events involving Musk and Twitter.

Recently, Musk has been pushing Twitter staff to ship better features faster to counter threats from rival platforms.

Additionally, a group of ex-Twitter executives led by Parag Agrawal has demanded Musk pay $1.6 million in legal bills.

