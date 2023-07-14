How An Apple AirTag Led To The Capture Of A Sneaky Thief

Once again, Apple Inc.’s AAPL AirTag has been crucial in tracking down and apprehending a cunning thief in Hartlepool.

What Happened: The burglar, identified as Dylan Balmer, managed to access a woman’s home through an unlocked door, making off with her handbag and car keys.

However, little did he know that the victim’s key fob had a tracking device, AirTag, that ultimately led to his downfall, reported The Northern Echo.

It is important to note that while the 28-year-old burglar unlocked the car during the early morning raid in Hartlepool, surprisingly, he chose not to steal any of its contents.

Prosecutor Shaun Dryden revealed that Balmer gave the keys to the victim but claimed to have found them before being apprehended by the police at Hartlepool Marina after she confronted him and accused him of having her keys.

There was also crucial evidence obtained from CCTV footage at the hotel, which showed his attire matching that of the burglar.

Appearing in court at Teesside Crown Court, Balmer pleaded guilty to the burglary charge, expressing his disappointment in his actions and showing remorse for the distress caused to the victim.

The crime occurred on March 26 of this year, the report noted.

Why It’s Important: This isn’t the first time AirTag has helped users regain their belongings, whether stolen or just lost.

In 2021, the device helped a user locate his stolen 2010 Subaru Forester, even after the alleged thief had discarded the tracker. The AirTag led to a Walmart parking lot where the car was found.

In 2022, an Army spouse said he used an AirTag to track her family’s belongings during a move when an untrustworthy moving truck driver failed to deliver the items on time.

Photo Courtesy: Shutterstock.com

