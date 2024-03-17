Loading... Loading...

Since its launch in 2006, the MacBook has become synonymous with power, design, and integration. Apple’s flagship laptop, designed for both consumer and professional users, has continually evolved to include features that improve user productivity and workflow. A key component of this enhanced user experience is using Macbook shortcuts.

What Happened: MacBook keyboard commands provide a time-saving method of task management, enabling users to streamline their workflows, multitask effectively, and navigate seamlessly through their daily tasks. With a focus on efficiency and customization, these shortcuts have become indispensable work hacks for Macbook users worldwide.

See Also: How Do I Access My Raspberry Pi Remotely

Here is a compilation of 30 vital Macbook shortcuts that will revolutionize your productivity:

Command + Space

This hotkey combination brings up Spotlight, Apple's desktop search feature. It’s perfect for quickly finding files, launching apps, or performing calculations.

Command + Tab

It allows you to switch between your open applications quickly.

Loading... Loading...

Command + ` (backquote)

This shortcut allows you to switch between windows within the same application.

Command + W

Closes the active window in an application.

Command + Q

Completely quits an application.

Command + S

Save your current work. This shortcut is almost universally applicable across all apps.

Command + Shift + S

‘Save as’ command is used to create a new version of a document.

Command + P

Print your current page or document.

Command + Z

Undoes the previous command.

Command + Shift + Z

Redoes the last undone command.

Command + X/C/V

Cut, copy, and paste, respectively.

Command + A

Selects all items in a document or window.

Command + F

It uses the ‘Find’ command to search for text within a document or webpage.

Command + H

Hides all windows of the current application.

Command + M

Minimizes the current window.

Command + O

Opens a new document or application.

Command + T

Opens a new tab in browsers and some applications.

Command + N

Creates a new document or window in most applications.

Command + Shift + 3/4/5

It takes a screenshot of the entire screen or a portion of the screen by dragging the crosshair to select the screen area to capture. Then, it opens the screenshot and displays the tools.

Command + R

Reloads the current webpage in a browser.

Command + [+/-]

Zooms in and out of a document or webpage.

Command + Arrow keys

Navigate through the document or webpage (up/down scrolls, left/right goes to start/end).

Command + Shift + T

Reopens the last closed tab in a browser.

Command + Option + Esc

Opens the ‘Force Quit’ applications window if an app is unresponsive.

Command + I

Shows the ‘Get Info’ window for a selected file.

Command + Shift + N

Creates a new folder in Finder.

Command + Option + D

Shows or hides the Dock.

Command + Option + Power button

It puts the Mac to sleep.

Command + Control + Power button

Forces the Mac to restart.

Parting Words



Mastering MacBook shortcuts is key to boosting productivity in 2023. With the MacBook’s evolution, shortcuts have become essential for seamless task management, efficient multitasking, and effortless navigation.

Users can save time, streamline workflows, and optimize efficiency using these 30 vital shortcuts.

Whether accessing applications, managing windows, or performing text operations, integrating these shortcuts into daily routines empowers users to unlock their true productivity potential and accomplish more in less time.

Embrace the power of MacBook shortcuts and witness a transformation in your workflow that will propel your productivity to new heights.

Here are some Frequently Asked Questions:

Can I customize or create my own shortcuts on a MacBook?

Yes, you can customize and create your own shortcuts on a MacBook. You can modify existing shortcuts by going to System Preferences > Keyboard > Shortcuts or creating new ones for specific actions or applications.

Are MacBook shortcuts the same across different applications, or do they vary?

MacBook shortcuts can vary across different applications. While many common shortcuts work universally, some applications may have specific shortcuts tailored to their features and functions.

How can I learn and remember MacBook shortcuts?

Learning and remembering MacBook shortcuts can be done through consistent practice and repetition. To simplify the process, you can refer to Apple’s official documentation, online tutorials, or cheat sheets that provide a comprehensive list of shortcuts. Additionally, using mnemonic devices or creating associations can aid in memorization.

What are the most useful MacBook shortcuts for boosting productivity?

The most useful MacBook shortcuts for boosting productivity can vary depending on individual preferences and workflows. However, some commonly mentioned shortcuts include Command + Space for Spotlight search, Command + Tab for switching between applications, Command + C/V/X for copy/paste/cut operations, Command + S for saving, and Command + W for closing windows.

Editor's Note: Artificial intelligence was used as a secondary aid in writing this story.

Check out more of Benzinga's Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Read Next: How To Use ChatGPT On Mobile Like A Pro