"Rich Dad, Poor Dad, author Robert Kiyosaki took a potshot at President Joe Biden's social media influencer strategy ahead of the 2024 presidential elections.

What Happened: Kiyosaki described Biden's digital strategy on Thursday as "TIC TOC POLITICS' in a post on Twitter.

"Biden hiring very pretty Gen Z boy influencers. His Tic Tok boys are too young to vote or drink," said Kiyosaki.

The financial guru advised Biden to instead hire his "[weird] Cabinet staff for his next Tic Tok videos."

"His cabinet won't need costumes, make up or music. They dress and act that way, everyday, working for Toc Tok Biden," said Kiyosaki.

Why It Matters: Biden's digital strategy team aims to connect with influencers across the U.S. to target ones who may not follow the White House or Democrats on social media, reported Axios earlier in April.

Four Biden staffers are zeroing in on influencers and independent content creators with the aim of reaching out to young and suburban voters, according to the report.

As part of the strategy, hundreds of independent content creators were reportedly given access to the Biden White House, which include TikTokers such as Harry Sisson and Vivian Tu.

This is despite the fact that Team Biden had warned of a TikTok ban unless the company's Chinese owners divest.

