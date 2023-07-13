YouTube Stars' Energy Drink Under FDA Review After Senate Majority Leader Raises Concern

The FDA is currently assessing concerns raised by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer about the high caffeine content in a popular energy drink called Prime Energy.

The drink, founded by YouTube stars Logan Paul and KSI, is allegedly being marketed to children and teens.

Schumer claimed that Prime Energy contains about six times more caffeine than a standard 12-ounce can of Coca-Cola.

According to a company representative, the drink is not meant for anyone under 18, and it complied with all FDA regulations before being launched in the market.

However, Schumer argued that the beverage is being promoted towards young demographics on social media.

Despite the FDA stating that adults can consume up to 400 mg of caffeine per day without adverse health effects, there's no established safe level for children.

Prime Energy contains 200 mg of caffeine per 12 ounces, equal to six cans of Coca-Cola or nearly two Red Bulls. The American Academy of Child & Adolescent Psychiatry advises against using caffeine for children under 12 and any use of energy drinks for all children and teens.

Canada's health agency declared that Prime Energy should not be sold in the country, as it surpasses acceptable caffeine limits. It is actively working to address the issue of unapproved sales in the country.

The company's website warns that Prime Energy is not recommended for children under 18, pregnant or nursing women, or people sensitive to caffeine. The company also sells a non-caffeinated hydration drink.

Schumer pointed out that the packaging and marketing of caffeinated and non-caffeinated drinks are so similar that parents may unintentionally purchase highly caffeinated energy drinks for their children.

The FDA will respond directly to Schumer about his concerns.

