Xi Jinping Flexing Again? Taiwan Says Chinese Warplanes, Navy Ships Doing Large-Scale Drills Near Island

Taiwan on Wednesday said Xi Jinping's army conducted a large-scale drill involving fighter jets, bombers, and warships off the south and southwest of Taiwan.

What Happened: Taiwan’s defense ministry said it is closely monitoring the situation as Chinese air force planes appeared to be coordinating with ships in joint training.

The self-ruled island’s defense ministry detected 32 Chinese air force planes entering the island’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) in the past 24 hours, Al Jazeera reported.

The aircraft included four nuclear-capable H-6 bombers, which flew to Taiwan’s south and into the Pacific before heading back to China. The ministry said the planes coordinated with Chinese ships to conduct joint training, with four Chinese warships engaged in “combat readiness patrols”.

Taiwan sent its own aircraft and ships to monitor Chinese activities.

Why It Matters: This development follows a series of aggressive actions by China towards Taiwan, including repeated incursions into Taiwan’s airspace.

The Chinese president has reportedly set a timeline for the annexation of Taiwan, a move that could potentially escalate tensions in the region.

Xi has repeatedly reiterated China’s proposal of “one country, two systems” for Taiwan, emphasizing Beijing’s commitment to reunifying the motherland.

