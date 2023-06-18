Xi Jinping Has Set Annexation Timeline For Taiwan, Warns China Expert

China’s President Xi Jinping is reportedly setting a timeline for the annexation of Taiwan, a move that could potentially escalate tensions in the region, according to a Fox News report.

The report cites a warning from China expert Gordon Chang, who suggests that Xi’s time frame could be as soon as early 2024, coinciding with the end of his current term. This development comes amid a series of aggressive actions by China towards Taiwan, including repeated incursions into Taiwan’s airspace.

What Happened: Chang, in an interview with Fox News on Saturday, warned that Xi is “dropping hints” about his intentions towards Taiwan and that the Chinese leader’s recent actions suggest he is preparing for a possible conflict.

“Xi Jinping is serious,” Chang warned. “He talks about how China was the next Taiwan in the quote-unquote ‘new era.' ‘New era' is Xi Jinping’s code word for the time in which he rules China.”

Xi’s aggressive stance towards Taiwan has been a cause for concern among international observers, with the Chinese leader repeatedly asserting his commitment to the “reunification” of Taiwan with mainland China, according to Fox News.

Earlier this week, 37 Chinese military aircraft entered Taiwan’s air defense zone, with some subsequently flying into the western Pacific. This prompted Taiwan to activate its air defense systems. The incident marked Beijing's most recent large-scale incursion into the region, further intensifying the situation, as per a Benzinga report from Thursday.

Why It Matters: The escalating tensions between China and Taiwan have significant implications for regional stability and international relations. China’s aggressive actions towards Taiwan have been met with concern from the international community, including the United States, which has reaffirmed its commitment to Taiwan’s defense.

This commitment was reiterated by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis in April, who emphasized the importance of deterring a military situation from happening, according to a Benzinga report.

However, despite the international support for Taiwan, the island nation faces a significant threat from China. Under Xi, Beijing has massively ramped up military and political pressure to try and get Taipei to accept its sovereignty, including staging war games near the island and sending warplanes into Taiwan’s air defense zone. China considers Taiwan a renegade province and has not ruled out using force to take control.

As the situation continues to evolve, the international community will be closely watching China’s actions toward Taiwan and the potential implications for regional stability and international relations.